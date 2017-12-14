Mamadou Sakho injured his calf in the draw with Bournemouth last Saturday, and sadly there is no date set for his return. The manager said: “It’s far too early to tell – it’s a serious muscle strain or tear. Doctors will not put a timescale on it but it’s going to be a while, that’s for sure.”

Palace go into Saturday’s clash in the East Midlands, with concerns over options at full back. Timothy Fosu-Mensah will have a scan later today after picking up a hamstring injury during Tuesday night's match against Watford, and Joel Ward hasn’t recovered from a groin injury sustained in training after his man of the match performance in the draw at West Bromwich Albion.

Palace will be without key defensive midfielder Luka Milivojevic, who is suspended for this match after he picked up his fifth booking this season against Watford. Milivojevic has been an ever present under Hodgson in the Premier League, starting the last 12 games.

Hodgson also confirmed that Damien Delaney has undergone an operation, but is “recovering well”.

Tickets are still available for Palace fans in the away end at the King Power Stadium, and can be purchased without the need for a membership by clicking here (please note, you do need to register for an account).

Members and season ticket holders can take advantage of free coach travel, which can be booked by clicking here.