"I've got a full squad to choose from," said Hodgson in his pre-West Ham press conference on Tuesday.

The only player missing from training this morning was Mamadou Sakho.

"[He] will need to be assessed, he had to leave training but we don't know how serious that was."

Other than concern for Sakho, only the long-term absentees remain unavailable, as Palace have avoided any fresh fitness concerns since their 1-1 draw with Tottenham Hotspur.

