“One or two of the draws felt like victories, but certainly the draw on Saturday felt like a defeat. I am not devastated by the fact that we have drawn some games. I preach to the players that it’s the performances have got to stay at the same level the results will sometimes see us get a bit more than what we deserve, sometimes we won’t but the performances have got to be there every week and if you go back over the last five games unbeaten I have got to be happy with how we have played in those matches.

“There’s no doubt that you do get what you get, but if performances can be maintained to the level of the last five games it gives me optimism for the future.”

Since he has come in to Palace the boss has always spoken of how impressed he has been with the desire shown by the squad on a day to day basis in training and when in match action competing for points.

The side have only been off the bottom of the table once in sixteen games but the experienced manager cannot fault on what he has seen from the group since he walked onto the training pitch for his first session.

“The application of the players has been very important and they have been working very hard to become a better team and they have transported that work they have put in on the training ground onto the field. Even the last nine games, there hasn’t been a situation where I feel we have deserved to lose and we have been close to getting results and that is a vast contrast to the first seven games.

“In my first three games we were miles away from getting a result. What has happened since then it has been much more like what I want to see and that is purely and utterly that the players have bought into the ideas and applied themselves so well."

Watch Roy's full press conference of the game as he looks ahead to the game against Watford or on the App go to Palace TV and into the video channel.