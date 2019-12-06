Speaking in his pre-match press conference on Thursday, Hodgson said: "Max Meyer is sick, he has been sick now for the whole week so I doubt if he’ll recover tomorrow."

After suffering defensive injuries to Patrick van Aanholt, Joel Ward, Gary Cahill and Scott Dann over recent weeks as well as Mamadou Sakho being suspended having received a red card against AFC Bournemouth, Hodgson went into greater detail on his backline.

Commenting on the status of his sidelined defensive cluster, Hodgson said: "We won’t know until tomorrow [Friday]. It’s two days after the game but I’m hopeful we’ll recover at least one of the guys who wasn’t able to play this time. It’s very necessary with Mamadou Sakho being out of the game.

"I’m more concerned about injuries to Ward and Van Aanholt because of the shifting around players [their injuries require]. At centre-back, even when we lose so many as we did on Tuesday, Cheikhou Kouyate goes there as he does so often for Senegal. He’s more than capable - we use him in midfield but that’s not to say he’s not a very competent centre-back.

"With Ward, when it happened they threatened me with two months [out] and that was two weeks ago. There’s plenty of time in that if the suggestion or prognosis is correct. There’s no timescale on Van Aanholt at the moment - it’s far too fresh, the injury. We had it scanned so we know there’s a hamstring strain there but there’s no timescale."