Having worked with him at international level the Palace boss is well aware of the danger that the 31 year-old brings to this coming Saturday when Leicester City are the opponents in Palace’s penultimate home game.

The Palace boss is not surprised that the striker has once again passed 20 goals this season and is an admirer of someone that he has no doubt will one for the Eagles backline to keep a close eye on in this weekend’s crucial home game.

“I think he will be very dangerous for us on Saturday and will be for England’s opponents in the World Cup. I have a lot of respect and admiration for Jamie Vardy and was obviously the one who bought him into the England squad and showed the faith that I and my coaching staff at the time had in him.

“He never let us down, he’s a worker, a goalscorer and a constant thorn in the side of any defence and that is what we are preparing for.”

