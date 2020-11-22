“It’s only a few matches into the season and they’ve played one game less than us. I don’t pay too much attention to that,” he admitted in his press conference. “In fact, I think last season they were quite lower down for long periods of the season and then they had a fantastic spurt and finished above us in the table.

“I pay far more attention to the quality of the team and what they are capable of doing. And the fact we have won there in the past, doesn’t mean you are going to win the next time around.”

If Hodgson is ignoring the fact the Eagles have secured back-to-back wins away at Burnley, with Wilfried Zaha scoring in both games, the manager isn’t turning a blind eye to Zaha’s overall form so far this season.

“He is in very good form; he is playing very, very well and I’m pretty sure Burnley will be aware of that and working hard to stop him,” he said.

“He has been playing upfront for us in some sort of front position for all of that period of time that I’ve been here. He’s never really played as an out-and-out winger.

“He has always been dangerous. I think the major difference this year, and the fact he is attracting the sort of attention he is, is the fact that he has scored five goals and has two assists. Whereas in the past he has helped us win games but maybe not been on the scoresheet quite as often.”