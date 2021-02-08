“I’m disappointed in the way we started each half,” he told the BBC at full-time. “It is of course going to put you on the back foot against any team, not least one of Leeds’ quality.

“You try to encourage your players not to make mistakes in these moments to give your opposition a head start if you like. I don’t think we created enough to get back into the game and we had to work really hard to make sure they didn’t score more goals.”

Hodgson praised a Leeds side that seemed on excellent form, but noted a difficult pitch made it tough for the visitors to establish their passing game.

“I don’t think our passing was good – the pitch was difficult for both teams which doesn’t help you when you’re the team chasing the game and trying to get back into it.

“They are maybe more used to it [the pitch]. It’s not the reason we lost the game, but it may have affected the way we were able to pass the ball which I didn’t think we did well enough.”

