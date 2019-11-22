"We have a full squad to choose from which is incredible. I’m really pleased about that," Hodgson said, before reiterating: "[Mamadou] Sakho is fit. The whole of the contingent is fit."

Turning his attention to Zaha, Hodgson said that the Palace winger has recovered from a foot injury which prevented him from playing in recent international fixtures for Ivory Coast.

And focusing on Sakho, who was confirmed available for selection two weeks ago before the Chelsea match, Hodgson said: "It’s an area of the field where we have great options and the two that have been playing there have done well. He [Sakho] might have to be a little bit patient before he comes in."

Ending his update on the squad's fitness, Hodgson was keen to praise the backroom staff who have kept the Palace team fit and ready to play. He said: "Our sport science and medical department deserve a pat on the back. At this late stage to have all players available is fantastic."

When asked to comment on the fitness of Liverpool's squad - which is reportedly missing several key players - Hodgson said: "I'll believe it when I see the teamsheets."