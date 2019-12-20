In the face of a defensive injury struggle - which Hodgson elaborates on here - the Palace manager included Development players Sam Woods and Tyrick Mitchell in his squad to face Brighton & Hove Albion on Monday night.

Speaking in his pre-match press conference today, he suggested other Under-23 prospects may be offered their chance to step-up to a competitive level of football.

He said: "I think we’ll give opportunities to people, that's for sure. It will give opportunities to people who maybe haven’t had so many so far. The chances are we’ll have quite a few of the Under-23 squad on our bench tomorrow. If they get a chance to go on and play up there against Newcastle, what an experience that will be - to perhaps make your debut for the first-team at St James’ Park. It’s a great place to make your debut.

"These opportunities will come people’s way. They came Aaron Wan-Bissaka’s way a couple of years ago and he jumped in and became the player that he now is."

