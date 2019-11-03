Hodgson was providing an update on the status of three players who had all suffered during a physical clash. The other two were Gary Cahill and Cheikhou Kouyate, who collided heads midway through the second-half.

Hodgson explained that the pair might "have a sore head this evening" but that he expects them to be fully recovered in time to partake in training on Tuesday.

Turning his attention to the rest of the match, Hodgson cast his eye over the full 90 minutes, saying: "I thought it was a relatively even game. I don’t think I could have asked a lot more from the Palace team than they gave out there today.

"I thought our defensive organisation was good and we restricted them to a minimum of chances. Our defending from the set plays and free kicks had been good but unfortunately one proved too much for us. We weren’t out of the game even at 1-0. I never had the feeling we were out of this game.

"But at 2-0 so close to the end, I’m afraid that was a bridge too far and we had to accept then that we weren’t going to get back in it. It was important I felt not to concede more goals because we’d opened up our midfield and gone to a 4-4-2 at 0-1 in an attempt to bring it back to 1-1.

"That was making it a lot easier for them [Leicester] in that very good midfield area where they have so many talented players. I would have been disappointed if we conceded more goals."

