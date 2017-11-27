Following Saturday's victory against Stoke City, the squad returned to training on Monday morning and the manager was pleased to report that he has the same group of players to pick from for the match against Brighton & Hove Albion.

"Everyone came through the game, which was fortunate, but as usual after a game where you have a short turnaround there is the odd knock or two to take into consideration but everybody trained this morning and therefore I am expecting everyone to declare themselves fit for selection," said Hodgson as he faced the media at his pre-match press conference at Copers Cope.