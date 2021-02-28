The Palace manager started by explaining he was "pleased with the performance," before drilling down into more detail on his side's approach.

He said: "It was a very difficult game. We knew Fulham were in excellent form and have some excellent players and there were going to be times we’d have to dig in and defend very, very well and make certain our shape was good at all times and we sealed off as many spaces as we could.

"We were hoping of course the game would eventually open out and more spaces would enable us to use Eberechi Eze in particular as a No.10 but it didn’t work out that way and that’s credit to Fulham, the way they sealed off spaces as well.

"It was a game between two teams who knew what they were doing. So I’ve got to be very happy that, in a game where we didn’t create enough chances to win the game, we did well enough defensively to draw the game."

The Palace manager continued, discussing how his team were forced to adapt by one of the league's most in-form sides.

He commended his players for ensuring they secured at least a point in SE25, despite their intentions to win:

"Our ambition was to attack and create lots of goals chances but unfortunately there were two teams on the field, weren't there? I’ve got to say, they were very, very good at closing us down, restricting our time and space, making certain the attacking moves and options we were hoping to launch weren’t available.

"As a result you have to play the game that’s out there. Before the game, we certainly didn’t set out to involve ourselves in a game where the opposition had as much of the ball as they did and were asking questions of us in the way they did. We set out of course for a very even game.

"It’s credit to Fulham that that didn’t happen and, as a result, we had to make certain the weapons we had at our disposal were brought to bear. The major weapon we had in that respect was the defensive shape, organisation and desire in the players to make certain if we’re not going to be able to win this game then we’re not going to lose it."

