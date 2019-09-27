The Palace manager said that Sakho - who played his first 90 minutes of competitive football since February against Tottenham Hotspur - may not be able to compete for the Eagles, with a decision being made on the day of the game.

Hodgson said: "We have a problem with Mamadou Sakho. He’s feeling a slight strain so we don’t know as yet if he’ll recover in time to play but we’ll know tomorrow morning."

Connor Wickham has returned to training but will not be available to face Norwich, with Hodgson citing his lack of recent gametime as the reason he is unavailable.

Hodgson said: "He's trained this week, back fit again, training all week so that's good. No [he won't feature tomorrow], he needs to play. The thing about Connor Wickham is he hasn't been able to string a run of games together. He's hardly played at all. The important thing now is he’s over the injury. We’ve got some games coming up where he can prove not only he’s over the injury but his match fitness."