“You’re always worried before the final whistle blows,” he told Palace TV after the match, “but it would have been a cruel blow had they scored late on in the game. I really did think the performance deserved a point and I’m really proud of the players.

“I’m delighted they could do so well against a star-studded Man Utd team that’s in a very, very good run away from home – I think 20 matches unbeaten. They’re still unbeaten, but I think they would have come here tonight expecting to win.”

Hodgson praised not only his defenders for another solid performance, but the entire side.

“I was very impressed [with the defence] individually and as a group,” he said. “They’ve done exceptionally well, but they also rely – as does the goalkeeper – on what’s happening in front of them.

“I think we have to look to the two front players and see what a good job they were doing in making certain that Man Utd weren’t able to dominate us in the midfield area. In the games we’d been watching, Harry Maguire is very good when he comes out with the ball; he opens things up.

“The two full-backs are very dangerous but we dealt with them very well. I didn’t think they were swarming around our goal looking as if they were going to score any minute.”

