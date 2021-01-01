The Palace manager was able to confirm that Cahill is unavailable for the Blades clash but was hopeful his absence will not be for a lengthy period.

He said: "Gary Cahill is still suffering from the slight hamstring problem he picked up 10 days or so ago. Apart from that, there’s nothing in particular to report.

"Doctors these days are very loath to put an exact date [on returns] but we don’t think it’s going to be an extremely long period of time.

"Most strains these days are a minimum of two weeks, more likely three weeks, and I think he’s only two weeks into it. So I’m not expecting it to be much longer."

Lastly, Hodgson was asked if his side have received the all-clear after the latest round of COVID-19 testing, to which he said: "Yes, we have. We’ve been very fortunate with that throughout this period so long may that continue."

