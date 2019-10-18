The Palace manager explained further, saying: "There are a couple of players we’re assessing in morning largely due to today’s [training] session. The two players who are missing are Mamadou Sakho and Connor Wickham, otherwise we’re okay."

Updating on Sakho specifically, Hodgson expressed his desire for the centre-back to make a full recovery shortly.

He said: "I hope it [his return] is going to be soon. He’s been out since February if we ignore a couple of games he was able to play. It’s high time we get him back and he’s working very hard to come back. I hope it’s soon rather than late."

