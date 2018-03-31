Once again the stadium will be packed as everyone awaits the action in SE25 and Hodgson has spoken prior to today’s game about how important those in the stands are to the team but admits that over his experienced managerial career he has witnessed different types of supporters, he knows which category will be inside Selhurst Park come kick-off time.

“It is that fine line between the word fan and the word supporter. I think we have got really good supporters because they have been used to supporting this club through not only good times but also many bad times. I always get the feeling with them that they are supporting us and are behind us even in those moments where we are not in the ascendency and that is a very important factor because I feel a lot of managers will feel with their crowd that they are great all the time things are going well but when times are not so good they won’t be as supportive.

“Here at Crystal Palace we are very fortunate that we do not seem to suffer in the same way from that.”

