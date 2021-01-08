The manager was asked to comment on his side's offensive pressure against Wolves, and said: "We had plenty of balls fed across the six yard box which were very close to going in. They interest me sometimes as much as shots on target which any goalkeeper would save.

"We got into those situations well enough, I thought. We lost to a wonder goal, which we’ve been a bit unfortunate with recently – there have been a few of those that have gone in against us.

"I thought, especially in the second-half, that we played some good football and had some good possession. But we didn’t create enough concrete goal chances from that to get us back into the game."

Hodgson also reflected on two more specific positives: three player performances and Selhurst Park becoming a vaccination centre for the NHS.

"[Jack Butland] was very good. I thought the players in the centre of midfield – [James] McCarthy and Jairo Riedewald – did a good job throughout the game.

"I’m very, very happy that Crystal Palace once again in this period of coronavirus has shown a lot of initiative and has stepped forward, shown how much we care and how much we want to do."

