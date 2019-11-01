Speaking in his pre-match press conference ahead of Palace's clash with the Foxes, Hodgson explained: "I think we may have lost Andros Townsend which is a blow. He felt a muscle strain against Arsenal and hasn’t trained before today [Friday].

"He was desperate to see how it went but didn’t complete the session. We’ll see tomorrow of course but I’ll be surprised [if he is available]."

Against Arsenal, Townsend started his first match since lining-up against Tottenham Hotspur in the middle of September.

Turning his attention to the rest of the squad, Hodgson had a brighter update to deliver, saying: "The good news is [Vicente] Guaita has trained all week and Mama [Sakho] and Connor [Wickham] took part in the early part of our session today. We’re really quite blessed with not having many injuries, though it is a blow to lose Andros."

