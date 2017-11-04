His goals at Selhurst helped get a win against Chelsea and then got the club a point two weeks later against West Ham. Roy Hodgson is not surprised the sides performances have improved since the return of the 24 year old as he believes that his threat on the pitch adds an extra dimension to the ability of the team.

“Since Wilf has been back playing for us he has added something to our team, he's given us another dimension, we have threatened teams a lot more than perhaps we were doing in the first three league games I had here and we thank him for that and we hope to keep that going.

“If you have got a player like Wilf and most teams do have them, someone singled out to be the man to help the team win games, then you're going to be fortunate to have a player like that in your ranks.”

From his place in the dugout the manager picks out a player like Zaha is the type he enjoys watching because he is excited by what he can do and the winger’s ability is something which Hodgson believes gives everyone the feeling that he is capable of turning the advantage in a game Palace’s way.

“He's the type of player that when we give him the ball in an important area of the field, he excites us all. It doesn't just excite the crowd, it excites the coaching staff, the players, because we know he has the ability to pick up that ball and beat not just one, even two defenders and to either score or set up a chance. If you are going to win football matches every team has to have a player of that type that they really believe in and trust that if we can get the ball into this fellow in the right sort of area he's going to do something for us.”