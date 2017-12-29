There has already been suggestions about possible interest in the 25 year old but the Palace boss is already aware that he is not one who will be departing from the club over the next few weeks.

“I have assurances from the club owners and Chairman, Steve Parish, that is not going to happen. We want to keep all the players we have got and ideally want to add to the squad in the January transfer window to strengthen even more. We are not too concerned about any rumours which might circulate because he is going nowhere.”

The Arsenal defeat meant that the eight match unbeaten run came to an end but the manager knows the impact the winger has had on the club’s season although knows he will need to see more of his talent in the coming months.

“Wilfried has been absolutely excellent for us in this recent good run we have had and of course he is the iconic Crystal Palace player having been with us for so many years and being a local hero. He is doing everything he can to try and keep us out of the relegation zone and he is going to have to keep producing those type of performances for many more games because we have a long fight ahead of us”.

Even though the month ahead will be an opportunity to add to his squad the manager is aware that it is always a difficult window but he is hoping the options come along for him to make the right decisions.

“The owners are anxious to try and help us the best they can but it’s a difficult transfer market and we know that we need the right quality of player and those we need in the right positions but in my opinion we are a little bit short in the squad of players who can help us through this long period ahead so I am hoping the right players become available and then we look to do everything in our power to ensure we get them.”