He said: "James McCarthy trained today which is very positive, so we’ll see how he trained through that. A couple of others picked up slight knocks that we need to keep an eye on – we don’t know how well they’ll recover.

"Certainly there won’t be a vast difference from the last couple of games and if we’re really unlucky it could be worse. Two players are suffering from knocks and we’re monitoring them.

"[Wilf Zaha] is still suffering from the injury, there’s no question of that. The doctors in particular and physios are very anxious to not put dates on people so they’d be very angry with me if I suggested dates he could return.

"He’s working very hard to get back as soon as he can. I’m rather hoping the prognosis will be different to the actual timescale."

