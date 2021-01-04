When Eze danced around the Blades’ defence and slotted home to double Palace’s lead, fans, pundits and TV networks around the world applauded the brilliance of the strike.
Former England international and Match of the Day host Gary Lineker was full of praise for Palace’s wing sensation:
That’s an exquisite goal from Eberechi Eze. Stunning! 👏🏻👏🏻— Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) January 2, 2021
Ex-Arsenal and Bolton midfielder Fabrice Muamba agreed:
EZE is a serious baller.— fabrice muamba (@fmuamba6) January 2, 2021
There were even some big claims being made across the nation's media:
Eberechi Eze is the best player in the Premier League.— Goal (@goal) January 2, 2021
And I'm muting this conversation.
#CRYSHU
But it wasn’t just in the UK. From Spain to South America, Canada to the United States, Eze’s Goal of the Season contender made a big impression.
#EPL— Diario AS (@diarioas) January 3, 2021
⚽😨Ojo a este chico porque hace cosas que no hacen los demás: el golazo de Eze a otro ritmohttps://t.co/NSJCbZrzQc
#Video TREMENDO GOLAZO DE EZE: el jugador del Crystal Palace arrancó detrás de la mitad de la cancha, se fue a gran velocidad, dejó dos rivales en el camino y definió bárbaro. Flor de gol en la #PREMIERxESPN. https://t.co/6HUl27zCgU— ESPN Uruguay (@ESPNUruguay) January 3, 2021
Eze wonder goal helps Palace beat Sheffield United 2-0 https://t.co/pL4PmQ3Txf— Toronto Star Sports (@StarSports) January 2, 2021
Eze carved past EVERYONE! #CRYSHU pic.twitter.com/toBhCUxEJ3— NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) January 2, 2021
