01 / 27
In Pictures: Palace prepare for Arsenal battle
The Crystal Palace squad have been preparing in training to face Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium today.
Arsenal currently have the best home form in the league (over the last six games) whilst Palace over the same timeframe have the fourth best away record; an all-action 90 minutes awaits.
To see how the lads have been preparing, click through the eye-catching gallery above.
And to listen to full commentary of today's game, make sure to grab your Palace Audio pass for just £1.49.