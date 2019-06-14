An International Membership allows fans to reserve tickets for one home game in the season before they even go on sale, meaning that fans can easily arrange their trip to London around visiting Selhurst Park.

To make the trip even easier, we’ve partnered with Latitude Apartments Croydon to offer International Members an exclusive discount on their stay. Situated less than 20minutes from Selhurst Park and with direct links into major London train stations, you couldn’t be placed in a better location to enjoy the Premier League’s best atmosphere as well as enjoying visitor hotspots in nearby central London.

As well as this, you’ll receive a range of other great benefits including exclusive live streams of selected pre-season and U23 fixtures, a great welcome pack, 100 loyalty points (to help with access to away match tickets) and 10% off all purchases in the club shop in store and online.

Furthermore, you’ll also be sent a copy of the digital matchday programme 24 hours before every league home game, ensuring you feel as close as possible to SE25.