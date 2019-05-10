Collecting the ball on the right of a visiting Norwich City's penalty box, Puncheon looked up and struck a fine effort into John Ruddy's goal from 20 yards.

It was Puncheon's first goal of the season and put an emphatic end to a run that saw Palace as the last side in England's top four leagues to win a league match in 2016.

But the scenes that followed the eye-catching strike were perhaps the most memorable moment from that afternoon, as Selhurst Park erupted and Puncheon ran to the corner of the Holmesdale where he hit the turf to be emotionally engulfed by his relieved teammates.

The goal and subsequent celebrations will go down in Palace history. To re-live it for another time, just click on the video below.