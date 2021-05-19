"I’m very proud. It’s been a magnificent four years – I’ve enjoyed every moment. I’m disappointed we couldn’t get a better result tonight – I thought our second-half performance deserved a draw.

"We would have so much liked to finish the season at home with a good result against one of the top teams and sent you home a little bit happier, but I must say it’s wonderful to see you all back here.

"I know there’s only about a third of our capacity but the noise you made tonight and the support you gave us was absolutely first class and as you saw, it spurred the players on.

"As I said many times yesterday in many interviews, it’s been a real privilege to come back and work at Crystal Palace Football Club for the last four years. I’ve been blessed with a fantastic group of players.

"As you saw tonight, after a first-half we weren’t probably playing at our best and having quite a difficult task against a very good Arsenal side. You saw the way they came out in the second-half, and in actual fact we were very, very close to winning the game: that’s what this team is, that’s what you’ve got, and that’s something that’s what you’ve made as well by your support.

"I shall definitely miss everybody. I will shall miss football of course, there’s no question about that. But it’s been a fantastic journey for me, and I’ve really enjoyed these last four years of it.

"Once again I thank you very much for that. I thank Chairman for supporting me and giving me the chance to work here, and I know I’m leaving the club in a very, very good place, and you’re going to see a lot of very, very good Premier League football here next year.

"Thank you very much."

