Palace supporters selected Riedewald for the award, with over 45.8% of votes going his way. He beat Wilfried Zaha (26.3%) and Tyrick Mitchell (10.1%) to first place.

Riedewald’s performance across October included a smartly-taken goal against Fulham and Man of the Match display at home to Brighton & Hove Albion.

They earned him his second Player of the Month award since joining in summer 2017, with Roy Hodgson recently saying: “I think he’s worthy of an awful lot of praise, Jaïro Riedewald, for having so long stuck at his task.

“In training he’s always worked hard and done the very best he can do so it’s our fault perhaps at times that we haven’t used him as much as we could have done.”

Speaking to Palace TV having collected his trophy, Riedewald said: “First of all, thank you. Thank you to the fans for voting for me. Of course I’m happy with a trophy like this, Player of the Month, I think it’s a nice individual prize to win - but most importantly we had a very good start to the season.

“We earned some points during the start of the season and for me and I think for the fans and for the club, that’s the most important.

“I’ve been waiting a long time to score my first goal. I was very happy. I just went into the box, Wilf gave me a brilliant pass and I finished it. As you can see in the video, I couldn’t believe it. I had a split second thinking: ‘Did I really score?’”

You certainly did, Jaïro!

