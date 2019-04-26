The Scottish midfielder spoke at some length in his commendment for Hodgson, with the Eagles boss having recently secured a seventh season of Premier League football for the club with an emphatic away win over Arsenal.

Having scored the game's winning goal, McArthur is a man well-placed to look back over the match and explain what happened behind the scenes to prepare Palace for earning a shock three points.

He reflected on the clash and revealed what Hodgson does before sending his side into battle with the toughest of opponents, saying: "He obviously instils belief within the team for every single match. He shows us the good things that we've done in the past against the bigger teams, we always get very close if we don't get the result. He instils that belief, that calmness and makes sure that everyone's on their game."

And then turning his attention to the manager himself, McArthur offered a unique, first-hand insight into what the 71-year-old former England boss is like behind the training ground's closed doors.

"He's just a brilliant man," he said. "It's an amazing quality to have as a football person. You can chat to him anytime you want. He's obviously been in the game a long, long time so he's got so many different experiences that help us as a team.

"He's obviously got a philosophy and you need to adapt through the years and he's done that. I talk about what a great guy he is but you don't just stay in the game with being a brilliant person. You need to have that side where you can tell people off, you can make sure people are doing their job and he does that. So obviously he's a great manager all the way through his career and hopefully many more years to come."

When pressed for exactly what a Hodgson 'telling off' looks and sounds like, McArthur was more keen to state that Palace have formed an even tighter bond under his stewardship and so even dressing-downs are taken as one:

"It's not really individuals, it's more as a team because we do everything together and that's what he's brought into this team philosophy as well: it's team ethics, win as a team and lose as a team."

It's been Hodgson's drive and longevity which has earned him many of his plaudits from those within the football world and fans will be glad to hear that neither have waned with time or top-flight safety...

"[His energy is the] exact same, even this week. We have acheived our first target of staying in the Premier League, we got an amazing win as everyone knows but he's still on at the players to push and make sure that the last three games we push on in the table."

