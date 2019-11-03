The Palace right-back and his teammates held the visiting Foxes off until the 57th minute, when Caglar Soyuncu frustratingly headed home from a corner.

Looking back on the set-piece, Ward said: "I think when you’re in the Premier League sometimes you’ve got to hold your hands up. The delivery was good or it was a good bit of movement or this or that.

"We pride ourselves on making sure that we prepare and look at our set plays and make sure that we try and do everything we can to shut up shop. Unfortunately today they found themselves in the six yard box after a little flick and it’s a bitter one to swallow."

Turning his attention to the rest of the match, Ward expressed his view that there was little to separate the two sides and that he felt the Eagles were good value to come away with more than a defeat.

He said: "I don’t think there was much in it. There wasn’t really any part of the game where they put us under sustained pressure. I think we had some good spells and good chances and when it’s 1-0, you always fancy yourself to get back in the game and we were unlucky not to do that. It was a bitter pill to swallow when they scored the second."

Finally, looking away from football to a more poignant subject, Ward paid a touching tribute to Ady, the first-team security guard who passed away on Friday.

Ward said: "He was a guy that went the extra mile for every individual at the club, staff or players. Whatever he did he did it with a smile on his face and we will remember him for that. He was a permanent feature at the club and he will remain that."

Speaking with Premier League Productions, he continued: "Ady was a true gent and our thoughts and prayers are with his family and his children. We’re going to miss him a lot. He was someone that was always around, always going that extra mile for every player and staff and it was a joy. He’d put a smile on your face and he will be sadly missed."