Speaking after a guard of honour from his team-mates and the rapturous reception given to Speroni during his public address and lap of appreciation, the veteran shot-stopper said: “It’s hard to express how I’m feeling right now. It’s been 15 years, and the bond that we’ve built with all the fans here is just incredible. I will never forget it. It’s something that will stay with me forever.”

Reflecting on his record-breaking Palace career, he said: “It’s been a rollercoaster of highs and lows, but I think as a whole – obviously, playing in important matches. Everyone remembers those important games and those important saves. Overall, the whole time that I’ve spent at this unbelievable football club is just the highlight for me.”

Asked about his special relationship with the Palace fans, he said: “It goes both ways – I adore them as well. I can’t explain it really. I can have good games, bad games but every time I stepped on that pitch, I gave everything I had. I think they always appreciated it. It’s been incredible.”

