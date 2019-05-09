The four-time club Player of the Season has been at Palace since 2004, seeing it progress from relegation in his first season to securing a seventh consecutive year of Premier League football in his 15th.

During that time, Speroni has featured 405 times for the Eagles: the fourth most of any Palace player and the most for any goalkeeper in the club's history.

He has also kept a club record 112 clean sheets, including in both legs of the 2013 play-off semi-final as well as the final against Watford that earned Premier League status.

Chairman Steve Parish said: “Julian has devoted the best 15 years of his playing career to our club, and will go down in the record books – but perhaps more importantly, will be remembered as a true club legend by all Palace fans and everyone at the club. You just don’t get many people like Julian in elite football any more – he is a model professional, ultra-committed, immensely loyal, and has set impeccable standards to his team-mates down the years. His contribution to this club cannot be overstated, and we will be eternally grateful for his service.”

Everyone involved with the club would like to extend their sincerest gratitude to Julian for his years of enormous contribution to Crystal Palace FC over almost 15 years, and look forward to celebrating his Palace career on Sunday with supporters.

We wish Julian the very best for the future, and will always welcome him back with open arms to Selhurst Park in the years to come.