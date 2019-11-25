The parties will take place on Thursday, 12th December and Thursday, 19th December between 5-7:30pm at Selhurst Park and are packed full of fun Christmas games, prizes and special guests, as well as food and drinks for the night. All of this and more costs just £10, exclusively for Junior and Junior Gold Members!

If you haven't yet purchased a Junior Membership, there's still time to ensure a place at our parties. You can buy a Junior Membership from as little as £15 and be able to grab a space at one of the parties or buy a Junior Gold Membership for £50 for all the benefits, access to the party and a FREE 2019/20 shirt. Grab your Junior Membership here for the perfect pre-Christmas present!

Young Eagles can bring along one parent or carer included in the party's price, but spaces are extremely limited - so don't miss out and book before they go! You can do so by clicking here.

Please note, photography and filming will be taking place throughout the party and fans are asked to email memberships@cpfc.co.uk if they do not want to be captured.