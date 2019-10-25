Gary Cahill, Wayne Hennessey, Vicente Guaita, James Tomkins, James McCarthy, Jordan Butler and Ciara Watling met the Junior Members and took part in a penalty shootout after the young Eagles spent the morning training with expert Palace for Life Foundation coaches. See how they got on below!

Amongst the Junior Members was Ethan, the young man who was given Andros Townsend's shirt following Palace's 2-3 triumph over Manchester City. "[I want] to be a footballer and score loads of goals and be one of the best in the world by playing for Palace," he told Palace TV.

Those currently playing for Palace joined in with a penalty shootout and signed shirts for the Palace-mad youngsters.

With more events coming this season for Junior Members to look forward too, make sure not to miss out by joining as a Junior Membership from £15 by clicking here!