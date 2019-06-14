You’ll be given the opportunity to attend great events like first team training sessions and Christmas parties, as well as access tickets to Premier League matches – imagine being at the crazy 2018/19 season-closer victory against Bournemouth: five Palace goals and a Wilfried Zaha masterclass.

Plus, with a Junior Gold Membership (£50), you’ll receive a junior 2019/20 home or away shirt (worth £39.99), as well as access to exclusive Palace TV live streams of selected pre-season matches and U23 home games during the season.

The Junior Gold Membership comes with loads more great benefits, making it perfect for the most avid young Palace fan, including 10% off items in the club shop, 150 loyalty points (which helps with access to away match tickets), the digital home matchday programme and a brilliant welcome pack, filled with loads of great Palace gifts.

Alternatively, you can buy a Junior Membership (£15) which enables ticket access for both home and away matches this season, and includes a welcome pack. It does not include a shirt, loyalty points, Palace TV live stream access, nor digital matchday programme.

