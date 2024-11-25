Crystal Palace Women’s head coach Laura Kaminski praised her side’s performance after their 2-0 win over Charlton Athletic in the Women’s League Cup.
Goals from Ashleigh Weerden and Mille Gejl sealed an impressive win for Palace in the WSL Cup, with it now all to play for against Spurs in the final game of the group stage on the 11th December.
Speaking to Palace TV after the game, Kaminski said: "Scoring early for us in the first half was positive.
“Behind the scenes, we’ve been trying to hold on to stuff a little bit better, so asking the players to hold on and make sure we didn’t concede towards the end of the game was key.
"We’ve been working really hard in-house on that, and I thought the players did it well today.”
Reflecting on the impact of goal-scorers Weerden and Gejl, she said: “I’m so delighted for both, Mille has been itching to score in training, so it was really positive for her to now take that next step.
"Ash—she’s such a bright talent, she was causing the back line problems with her dribbling and 1v1s, so it was great for her to find the back of the net.”
Kaminski also stressed the importance of the result for morale as Palace look to their final three games of 2024 against West Ham, Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United.
“It’s so positive for us. After the unfortunate ending against Aston Villa, it was important to turn things around and get back to winning ways,” she explained.
Many of the players will now join up with their national teams for the final international break of the year, with some players being involved in decisive games for their nations.
After that, Palace face West Ham away at the Chigwell Construction Stadium, before consecutive home games against Spurs and Man Utd at the VBS Community Stadium.