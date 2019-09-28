Kelly - who returned to the squad in place of Mamadou Sakho today - has been involved in each of the club's three wins so far this season and was crucial in securing Palace three points this afternoon, blocking Norwich's Todd Cantwell adeptly.

He reflected on the game post-match, explaining how Palace approached the visiting Canaries.

He said: "We knew we were in for a tough game with the form Norwich were in. We played the game plan really well and got what we deserved.

"We had a game plan today to press from the front when we could and not give the Norwich side any time when possible when we were all set to press as a team so that worked well at the start. We did that well first-half but lost our shape a bit towards the end. That happens from time to time when you lose the ball high up. We got the result that we worked really hard for today."

SEE ALSO: Report: Palace victorious after fine start and end v Norwich

But naturally, pressing from the front is a tactic which is bound to drain the players' energy reserves and so is not easy for any side to maintain.

Kelly took a moment to talk-through how the team attempt to cope with such a game plan, saying: "A little bit towards the end [we tired] but if you do it right and press and win the ball back and keep the ball then you’d say it was easier fitness-wise. We worked on the game plan all week. We put that into play on the pitch today and it worked and got the result that the fans deserved."

You can hear more from Kelly, Jordan Ayew, Andros Townsend and Roy Hodgson now by heading to Palace TV. Either click here or 'Palace TV' in the official Palace app!