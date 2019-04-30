Flanagan made his debut for the U23s aged just 15, and has since become a regular fixture in Richard Shaw's side as well as the Republic of Ireland Under-19 squad.

Shaw selected Flanagan for the Player of the Season award and said on the midfield protégé: "His attitude in terms of his work ethic has been excellent. Now he’s got that run in behind, he’s become more powerful and more of a threat. He’s been a joy to work with this year."

The praise didn't stop at Shaw, however, and Academy Director Gary Issott - who presented Flanagan with his trophy - said: "He’s a talented boy, he’s got great quality; a great technician and he can score those types of goals as well. He’s got good vision, to put people through on goal with a beautiful through-ball.

"This is a player who was a midfielder last season and scored two goals. We asked him to add goals to his name and he's finished this season with 10. He’s a really clever, creative player. He’s done exceptionally well this year and added goals to his game, which we were all hoping he would do."

Flanagan spoke after being named winner, and said: "I think it's great to see that my hard work has paid off."