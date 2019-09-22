Palace looked energised from kicking back off and launched themselves at Wolves through Jeffrey Schlupp, who instigated a passage of play which saw Joel Ward strike home via a Leander Dendoncker deflection.

Speaking post-match, Kouyate - who was at the heart of the goal - explained just what it was that boosted Palace for the second half and caused their lead in such rapid fashion.

He revealed what was decided in the changing room at half time, saying: "We say we need to go and take them in their half, we don’t let them play football where they want. This changes the game and we do very, very good in the second half."

Kouyate also attempted to explain what went wrong in order for Wolves to fight-back in the last few seconds of time and steal two points from under the Eagles' noses. However, the Senegal international was stumped, expressing his disappointment by saying: "Sometimes we cannot score for 2-0 or 3-0. The goal came from nowhere. They crossed the ball. We don’t understand. It’s very, very hard today to lose.

"Today we are very disappointed because we worked hard, dominated the second half. Maybe we win this game two or three to zero but in the end we take one goal. It’s very, very hard to lose. What can we do? The game is finished, our focus is on the next one."

You can watch the full interview with Kouyate on Palace TV now alongside post-match reaction from Roy Hodgson and Joel Ward. Either click here or 'Palace TV' in the app.