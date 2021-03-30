Full details for Palace's clash with the Foxes can be seen below.

Palace's game with Southampton was recently postponed and has not yet been rearranged. Details will be confirmed soon.

Leicester v Palace

Date Kick-off (BST) Moved from TV Monday, April 26th 20:00 Saturday, April 24th - 15:00 Sky Sports

Palace's upcoming fixtures

Fixture Date Kick-off (BST) TV Everton (A) Monday, April 5th 18:00 Sky Sports Chelsea (H) Saturday, April 10th 17:30 Sky Sports Southampton (A) TBC TBC TBC Leicester City (A) Monday, April 26th 20:00 Sky Sports

READ NEXT: Vote for Eberechi Eze for the LFA Goal of the Season