Full details for Palace's clash with the Foxes can be seen below.
Palace's game with Southampton was recently postponed and has not yet been rearranged. Details will be confirmed soon.
Leicester v Palace
|
Date
|
Kick-off (BST)
|
Moved from
|
TV
|Monday, April 26th
|20:00
|Saturday, April 24th - 15:00
|Sky Sports
Palace's upcoming fixtures
|
Fixture
|
Date
|
Kick-off (BST)
|
TV
|Everton (A)
|Monday, April 5th
|18:00
|Sky Sports
|Chelsea (H)
|Saturday, April 10th
|17:30
|Sky Sports
|Southampton (A)
|TBC
|TBC
|TBC
|Leicester City (A)
|Monday, April 26th
|20:00
|Sky Sports
