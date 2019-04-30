The player range is available to buy online, in store and there will also be a handful available to purchase down at Boxpark tonight at Crystal Palace's end of season awards - the event kicks off at 4pm, so be sure to get there early to avoid missing out on the limited edition Zaha tee.

As a club fully embedded into a community, Palace understands the importance of 'giving back'. Therefore, 10% of all Zaha t-shirt sales will go to charity.

To get your hands on one of the small number of Zaha t-shirts printed, head to our online store now.