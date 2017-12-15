The 21-year-old playmaker has impressed with a string of good performances in red and blue, and feels that the regular minutes can only be beneficial for his development as a top flight footballer.

“I’m really enjoying it here. I’m really enjoying playing week in week out and getting Premier League football, just the whole feeling of being a regular Premier League player, which is a really good feeling,” he said.

“It’s what you aspire to be when you’re younger. Right now it’s a case of trying to improve as much as I can and to keep the performances up. As long as I’m enjoying it I think I’ll do well, so I’m really happy.

“The experience of playing week in week out and the physical side of things, getting my body used to playing games – sometimes three in a week – has been a massive thing for me, especially when I haven’t played for two years regularly. That was one of the main reasons I wanted to get away from Chelsea, to play regular football, get my body used to it, get more robust and I think once you have that then it’s a platform to play better.”

Loftus-Cheek has seen Palace score a number of late goals to secure points and wins in recent weeks, with Roy Hodgson’s side now six Premier League games unbeaten.

The most recent outing at home to Watford saw a Tom Cleverley red card, a Bakary Sako equaliser, James McArthur winner, more Wilfried Zaha sorcery and utter chaos in the stands all inside the final few minutes – something Loftus-Cheek was quick to touch on.

“It was a good moment, that. The feeling you get inside with a last minute goal is really good. The stadium was so loud and everyone was just running everywhere,” he laughs, in reference to the chaos following McArthur’s winner.

“We’re in a good space where we’re fighting, fighting for results and going until the last whistle. That’s why I think we’ve scored so many late goals recently.”

Hodgson has the boys battling until the very last, with Tuesday night being a prime example of Palace plugging away, smelling blood and finally getting across the line with seconds on the clock.

“It’s so important [to have that never say die attitude], especially where we are at the moment, we’re near the bottom and we need points, so you need to grind out every game and try to get as many as possible,” says Loftus-Cheek.

“If you’re a team that goes right to the end then you’ve always got a chance of getting points.”

