Serbia will face Luxembourg and Ukraine this month, looking to push further up Group B in the qualifying rounds. They currently sit one place and one point behind second-placed Portugal. Ukraine, who sit top of Group B, have already qualified.

Milivojevic played in the first-half of a 1-0 victory over Paraguay and featured for 72 minutes in a 2-1 win against Lithuania in October.

Serbia's fixtures

Luxembourg: Thursday, 14th November - 19:45 GMT

Ukraine: Sunday, 17th - 14:00 GMT

