Selhurst Park will be opening its doors for a special and action-packed Father's Day celebration on Sunday 16th June that will give you access to all those areas you've dreamed of seeing whilst singing your hearts out in the Holmesdale Road end.

As well as behind the scenes access and photo opportunities in iconic Selhurst Park locations - make sure you take a shot of yourself sitting in Roy Hodgson's seat - attendees will be served a luxury three-course Sunday lunch, take part in a Palace family-friendly quiz and to round off proceedings nicely you will be shown the season highlights package from the 2018/19 campaign (you can never watch Andros Townsend's Goal of the Season winner enough).

The day runs between midday to 6pm and we’ll send you over a full plan for your day before you arrive. Tickets cost £25 for a child (14 and under) and £49.95 per adult.

Buy tickets here or alternatively you can email events@cpfc.co.uk to find out more!