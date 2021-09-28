The clash with Arsenal takes place on Monday, 18th October (20:00 BST), while the Man City fixture is on October 30th (15:00 BST). Qualifying Season Ticket holders and Members are eligible to buy one ticket per Client Reference Number in the first phases of the sale.

Season Ticket holders and Members with at least 7,000 Loyalty Points can purchase tickets online now, after which the sale will continue to those with fewer points – see the timetable below.

Remember, Gold or Junior Eagle Gold Members can enter the away ticket ballot for away games, meaning a chance to access tickets for the most sought after away games regardless of Loyalty Points! Each match sees a small number of seats reserved for those who are successful in the ballot, with Members chosen at random. To find out more, click HERE.

TICKET SALES:

Tuesday 28th September (17:00): Season Ticket holders and Members with 7,000+ Loyalty Points

Thursday 30th September (10:00): Season Ticket holders and Members with 4,000+ Loyalty Points

Friday 1st October (10:00): All Season Ticket holders

Monday 4th October (10:00): All Paid Members

Tuesday 5th October (10:00): Season Ticket holders and Paid Members can book up to two tickets (or one additional for supporters who have already purchased one).

Travel is available for both matches, with Arsenal priced at £18, departing Selhurst Park from 16:45 and the Manchester City match available at the price of £30, departing at 07:30 from Selhurst Park. Click HERE for more details.

A negative COVID-19 test or a double vaccination are recommended prior to travelling to the stadium. Supporters travelling to the Emirates or the Etihad should be aware of Arsenal’s latest code of conduct HERE, or Manchester City’s latest code of conduct, which can be found HERE.