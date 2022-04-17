"I think the team gave it a really good go today,” he said after the game. “It was a disciplined performance. When you give teams like that the opportunity to score, they will take it.

“At the end of the day, it is what it is now. As a team, we take that on the chin. As a team, we gave it a really good go today – we had a few chances and I think we could have scored but the better team won on the day.

“That’s the fine margins in the game, the fine details. When you do get those opportunities, you need to score and at the other end you need to defend.

“Chelsea took those chances, and they won the game.”

Guéhi says the squad will continue to try and improve in their final few games before the end of the season.

“We’ve got good experience as a team,” he said. “We have a lot of senior players as well as young players. It’s a good mix.

“The season isn’t over yet, and we’ve got to make sure that we finish strongly as a team, as high as possible and as well as possible in the league.”