Bright was on hand in the recently opened store where fans queued to meet the Palace icon at a busy event filled with Eagles young and old.

Brighty gave an excellent interview on Palace TV recently where he discussed his journey to becoming a professional. Looking back in his role as Head of Under-23 Development, he reflected on taking to the pitches as a youngster without a mother or father there to will him on. He said:

"I come and watch the [Palace] kids play on Saturday mornings or Sundays sometimes and you see all the parents on the side cheering them on; I never had that. Never had it. Nobody came to cheer me on. That parental guidance, that pride they feel in you doing something, achieving something, it’s all missing."