The unusual rivalry may stem from events in the early 1970s, but has arguably intensified since the turn of the century, with dramatic play-off meetings, an FA Cup showdown and regular fixtures in the top flight.

In recent years, Palace last took the spoils back in 2021, but came unstuck on our last visit to the south coast going down 4-1 - something Oliver Glasner's team will be looking to put right this Sunday.

But over the years we've enjoyed our fair share of success in this standout fixture, most memorably in that 2012/13 Championship play-off semi-final.

To get yourself warmed up for the latest installment then, here's our challenge to you: can you name every Palace player to have found the net against Brighton since the year 2000?

You have just eight minutes... test your red and blue knowledge now, below!

If you experience issues loading this quiz, please try refreshing this page or playing directly on Sporcle here.