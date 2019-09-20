The event hosted delegates from various industries, as well as representatives from Crystal Palace, including CEO Phil Alexander and event sponsor MyPeople. Arriving at 11:30am, guests had the opportunity to mingle with other delegates before taking their place for lunch.

Having enjoyed a selection of Palace wine and an exceptional three-course meal prepared by Michelin Star experienced Executive Chef Julien Maisonneuve, guest speaker Hoggard took to the stage to deliver a speech on how team culture played a pivotal role in helping England become the number one side in the world.

The cricketer also fielded questions from the audience, providing amusing tales from the England dressing room.

Following the speech, guests were invited to take part in a raffle and auction with incredible prizes up for grabs including signed memorabilia and places in Premium Lounges at an upcoming Palace fixture.

Speaking about the event, Crystal Palace Events Manager Holly Britton said: "It was fantastic to see so many of our partners as well as many new faces having the chance to meet and add value to their business by developing new connections.

"Matthew was a fantastic speaker and I'm sure our guests would have taken a lot from his talk about the importance and implementation of team culture. I can't wait for our next event before the end of 2019."

The event also showcased the capabilities of headline sponsor MyPeople, Crystal Palace's culture and analytics partner. To learn more about MyPeople, just click here.