McArthur said of Spurs: “They’re obviously a good side, and they’ve hurt us tonight – we caused them a couple of problems, but on the whole – we’re very disappointed.”

Palace defended resolutely, until they were on the receiving end of some rough luck as Son Heung-Min’s strike in the 54th minute was deflected by Luka Milivojevic’s last ditch block, which wrong-footed Vicente Guaita and became the first goal in Spurs’ new stadium.

Indeed, McArthur was quick to praise the defensive unit as wave after wave of Spurs attack was absorbed in the first half and beyond, saying: “We have got a really good defence, top players with a good ‘keeper behind them. It was part of the gameplan to keep them quiet to start with, try to grow into the game. But [ultimately], we’ve not tested them enough.”

